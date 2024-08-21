Red Hot Tarpon Bite in Ft Lauderdale

By Capt. Dennis Crowley

August 17, 2024: Crazy hot weather past few weeks and the water temp inshore is 90 degrees, but that hasn’t shut off the bite for the juvenile tarpon. This week we’ve had multiple double ups, hour long sessions of topwater action on tarpon from 20 to 50 pounds. From Port Everglades inlet all the way to the pier and inside from 17th St. to sunrise bridge. We are finding them at almost any tide as long as there is current and the little tarpon are eating. Ive been fishing mostly at night and late afternoon finding a few fish this week in the middle of the day when temps are the highest.

Using mostly pilchards and small artificial, anything close to that profile will do the trick. When the tarpon are eating on top there isn’t much they won’t hit. Inshore fishing in Fort Lauderdale can be tough during the summer months but the past two weeks were definitely the exception to that rule.

Night time brings the snook bite and as soon as the tide starts pushing hard the bite turns on at the bridges. Fishing flair hawks on the bottom on a straight retrieve with no action gets that big thump you are looking for. Step up the leader size find the right weight for the jig, sweep the bottom and hold on! Drifting live baits back in the current will pick up tarpon hanging close to the pilings up on top. The inlet has been hit or miss this week but always worth it putting some time in to find the bigger fish. Outgoing tide has been most productive at the inlet and down the shoreline to the north.

Looking forward to the next few weeks when the bait starts to really thicken up and get these fish going crazy. The mullet run is right around the corner and I will be posting updates on instagram. Don’t let the hot weather keep you from getting out there!

If you are in Fort Lauderdale and looking for an inshore trip