Rediscovering The Thrill Of Fishing

By Capt. Cefus McRae, Nuts & Bolts of Fishing Series:

I spend a lot of time on the water, but I still get excited every time I go fishing. The thrill of feeling the strike and hearing a drag sing, and ultimately landing the fish puts a smile on my face that’s hard to wipe off.

Years ago, a great friend and charter captain from Steinhatchee, Florida by the name of Capt. Brian Smith, invited me to go on a “thrill Fishing” trip. I didn’t know exactly what that meant, and I had certainly never caught a “thrill” fish. Was it some newly discovered deep-water species?

As Capt. B explained, the objective was to simply go have fun and experience the thrill of fishing again. We weren’t focusing on a particular fish or even a particular style of fishing. We were out there to have fun. When I thought about it, this made perfect sense. A lot of us have forgotten the thrill of fishing. We’re so wrapped up in competing in a tournament. Or we’re too serious about catching fish because it’s the only weekend we have to get away. We become so focused on fishing that we forget to have fun. That thrill-fishing experience with Brian brought things back in to perspective.

Thrill Fishing is pretty easy, especially in a salty environment because the variety is tremendous. You set out a trolling spread of natural and artificial baits and wait for a rod to bend. There’s typically something out there eager to play. One of my favorites is the under-appreciated bonito. When they’re schooling, you can catch them on just about anything shiny that makes a commotion. And they put up a fight that equals a fish twice their size. They are an absolutely beautiful fish, although not at the top of my list for table fare. Enjoy the fight, take a photo, and send them back to the briny depths.

Barracuda also rate high on my thrill-fish list. They will eat just about anything, and they are quick to take a trolled lure like a big tube eel. They jump, they tug hard, and there’s the excitement of having something toothy at the boat.

Now, thrill fishing doesn’t necessarily mean you’re after “trash fish.” Big grouper will rise off the bottom and attack a big diving plug. It’s kind of like opening presents at Christmas, you don’t really know what might be in the box. It’s all about the experience.

This is especially true with kids, or with folks who don’t fish very often. With a crew of kids, the most fun of the day can be when we’re catching bait. A four-inch pinfish is a trophy to a five year old, and a foot-long blue runner is a monster.

As many of us know, attitude plays a large role in how your day on the water goes. Since that eye-opening trip with Capt. Brian, I am continually reminded that fishing is as much about the thrill as it is about what you put in the cooler.

Capt. Cefus McRae hosts the TV show Nuts & Bolts of Fishing on Fox Sports South.