Reef Rangers Ready for More Lionfish Hunters

Divers and lionfish hunters: Do you have what it takes to become a Reef Ranger? The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has updated its Reef Rangers website, and the program is ready for more participants.

Reef Rangers is a year-round lionfish removal program where individuals and teams of divers pledge to remove lionfish from adopted reef sites of their choice. You can compete with other harvesters for a top spot on the leadership board and network with other lionfish harvesters around the state. The program is a great way to practice your lionfish-harvesting skills before the 2018 Lionfish Challenge and Tagged-Lionfish Removal Incentive programs begin on May 19.

Targeted and consistent removals are known to have a positive impact on native species and habitat, which is why these programs are important and effective in controlling the lionfish population.

Explore the interactive map to see where others have been removing lionfish across Florida, and do your part to contribute to statewide removal efforts.

Sign up today to receive your very own Reef Rangers lionfish T-shirt, tank sticker and magnet, and continue your removals and harvest reports to earn more prizes.

Not a diver? You can also support a team by visiting our sponsorship page or support FWC lionfish control efforts by donating to our nonprofit organization, the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida.