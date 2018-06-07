Reef Runner Boats 230CC

At Reef Runner Boats, boating is a passion! Family owned and operated by boaters who have enjoyed the lifestyle for over half a century, they know the intricacies of blending form and function. The passion is reflected in every boat they build.

A run offshore in one of their 230 Center Consoles offers one of the smoothest, driest rides in the industry. With plenty of space, as well as insulated fish boxes and livewells, this boat is an offshore fishing machine. But it’s also a great cruiser, with comfortable seating, a full stand-up head in the console, freshwater wash-down and an easy-boarding transom.

Reef Runner prides itself in producing the finest, best built, most comfortable boats in class, and they never compromise on materials, technology or safety.

The 230CC hull design was fashioned after one of the most venerable designs of the early 1960s from C. Raymond Hunt (Bertram Moppie). The build process includes solid fiberglass hull bottoms and the use of polyester foam coring in the sides for maximum strength, rigidity and sound mitigation. They utilize the most advanced composite materials and the most tried-and-true methods to ensure consistent quality with every boat. They are so confident in their no-wood, no-rot process that their boats carry a limited 10-year hull warranty.

Fully finished deck hatches inside and out have recessed piano hinges, gasketed seal and overboard lid drains. Anchoring is easy with a sealed forward anchor locker holding the anchor at the ready-to-launch position.

Seating options include forward console and bench seating at the bow and multiple options for helm seating as well as bench seat options at the transom. Shade options include Bimini Tops and T-Tops and extensions for full coverage.

Reef Runner can customize every model to the client’s specific need or they will offer the basics for the first-time boater.

Specs:

Length: 23’

Beam: 8’1”

Draft: 18”

Deadrise: 22 degrees

Fuel Capacity: 100 Gal.

Weight: 4,450 lbs.

Max HP: 300

Freshwater Capacity: 15 Gal.

www.reefrunnerboats.com