Reelin’ It In For Vets Fishing Tournament

Event Date: November 1-2, 2019

Show your support for our Veteran’s by joining in our 1st Annual Reelin’ It In For Veteran’s Fishing Tournament on Saturday, November 2. This tournament will begin at first light on Saturday, November 2 and conclude at 2 p.m. Take an angler fishing that day and receive a discount on your registration fee! There will be a Friday night pre-tournament dinner (optional) and food, giveaways, and drawings at the weigh-in on Saturday.

Top prize is $4,000

2nd place – $1,500

3rd place – $750

4th place – $500

5th place – 250

Big Fish – $500

The tournament will launch and conclude at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Boat Ramp located at 1311 Music Hall Road in Hiawassee, GA.

Registration is $150/team (one angler must be a Veteran)

or $200/team (no Veteran’s on board)

Room block available at Lake Chatuge Lodge (706-896-5253). Rooms starting at $95 + tax. Charging stations for up to 50 boats available.

Event Sponsors:

Northeast Georgia Board of REALTORS

Mountain Flagpoles

Blue Ridge Mountain EMC

Towns County CVB

Location:

Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Boat Ramp

1311 Music Hall Road

Hiawassee, GA 30546

Date/Time Information:

November 2, 2019

Launch: At safe light

Take-out: 2 p.m.

Weigh-in immediately following

Contact Information:

Towns County Chamber 706-896-4966

Fees/Admission:

$150 per team including a veteran or active duty

$200 per team without a veteran or active duty

$3 credit card fee on all transactions

For more information contact the Towns County Chamber of Commerce at (706) 896-4966

http://www.golakechatuge.com/