Reelin’ It In For Vets Fishing Tournament

Event Date: November 1-2, 2019
Show your support for our Veteran’s by joining in our 1st Annual Reelin’ It In For Veteran’s Fishing Tournament on Saturday, November 2. This tournament will begin at first light on Saturday, November 2 and conclude at 2 p.m. Take an angler fishing that day and receive a discount on your registration fee! There will be a Friday night pre-tournament dinner (optional) and food, giveaways, and drawings at the weigh-in on Saturday.
Top prize is $4,000
2nd place – $1,500
3rd place – $750
4th place – $500
5th place – 250
Big Fish – $500
The tournament will launch and conclude at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Boat Ramp located at 1311 Music Hall Road in Hiawassee, GA.
Registration is $150/team (one angler must be a Veteran)
or $200/team (no Veteran’s on board)
Room block available at Lake Chatuge Lodge (706-896-5253). Rooms starting at $95 + tax. Charging stations for up to 50 boats available.
Event Sponsors:
Northeast Georgia Board of REALTORS
Mountain Flagpoles
Blue Ridge Mountain EMC
Towns County CVB
Location:
Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds Boat Ramp
1311 Music Hall Road
Hiawassee, GA 30546
Date/Time Information:
November 2, 2019
Launch: At safe light
Take-out: 2 p.m.
Weigh-in immediately following
Contact Information:
Towns County Chamber 706-896-4966
Fees/Admission:
$150 per team including a veteran or active duty
$200 per team without a veteran or active duty
$3 credit card fee on all transactions
For more information contact the Towns County Chamber of Commerce at (706) 896-4966
