REELING IN THE FUN VETERANS’ DAY WEEKEND!

This Veterans’ Day weekend join us for an event that has something for everyone!

Rock the Bay Inshore Fishing Tournament and Festival sponsored by the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce, the Gulfport Merchants Chamber and the Gulfport Marina is bringing our beach and the Bay together! “This event is for our communities conjointly and supports local business and veterans. It also encourages families to get out and enjoy our world class water ways,” said Barry Rubin, TIMB Chamber President.

Kicking off the festivities anglers, families and the community will gather for a Captain’s party on Thursday, November 11th at Gulfport Marina, Clam Bayou. There will be food and drinks from O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille, vendors, live music, raffles and tournament registration and check in.

Line’s in… Anglers hit the inshore water-ways on Saturday, November 13th, on the hunt for some of the most popular inshore species. Photo release of Snook, Redfish and Trout. Brought back to the scales will be Mangrove Snapper, Sheepshead and Flounder. This assortment of species that are so plentiful to catch encourage anglers of every skill level to come out and participate! With over $6,000 in cash and prizes, and payouts of $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place in each species. Winning anglers will also receive a one-of-a-kind trophy from Creative Metals Design.

The party continues at the weigh in with all of the fun festivities from the Captain’s meeting plus a community fish fry!

It’s not just a fishing tournament… Rock the Bay Benefits Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch (WWAR), a local veterans’ not-for-profit charity offering a range of activities, workshops, clinics and events for veterans.

Event Schedule and Entry Fee:

– Captains Party: Thursday, November 11th, from 5:00- 9:00pm

– Fishing: Saturday, November 13th, from 6:30am-3:00pm

– Weigh-in, Awards & Festival: November 13th, from 2:00pm-7:00pm

– Early Bird Registrations by Oct 30th, $75 per angler

o Tournament Chartered Boat $850

Full details and tournament registration at TIMBChamber.org or call 727-360-4121.