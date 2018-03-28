Registration Now Open for Austin Blu Foundation Land & Sea Fishing Tournament

Jupiter, Fl– Registration is now open for the Austin Blu Foundation Land & Sea Fishing Tournament!

The first ever Austin Blu Foundation Land & Sea Fishing Tournament will take place Saturday, May 5th at the River Center in Jupiter Florida. While there are numerous fishing tournaments each year, what separates this from the others is that this tournament is family friendly with the hopes of encouraging parent/child interactions. Anglers may catch fish by land or sea entering either the release competition or the harvest competition. This tournament will benefit the Austin Blu Foundation and will raise awareness about the importance of boating safety! The tournament awards ceremony will be hosted by The River Center from 5:00-8:00pm where there will be food provided by Guanabana’s and Holy Cow Grill Food Trucks. There will also be a bounce house, games, raffle and live music.

• Captain’s Meeting: 7-8 p.m. Friday, May 4th at The River Center, 805 N. U.S. Hwy 1, Jupiter, FL 33477

• Tournament Day: Saturday, May 5th, lines in the water no earlier than 7am and lines out no later than 3pm.

• All anglers weighing in or turning in release submissions must be done by 4pm.

• Awards Reception, The River Center, 5:00-8:00 pm

The entry fees for the 2018 tournament are:

• $100 per boat for the Harvest Competition (one captain and three anglers)

• $25/angler (release competition or shoreline harvest)

Anyone interested in participating in or sponsoring the Austin Blu Foundation Tournament is urged to contact tournament officials via e-mail rivercenter@Lrecd.org or by calling 561-743-7123. You can find more information online at LrdRiverCenter.org or austinblufoundation.org .