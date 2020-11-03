Regulations Changed For Atlantic Blueline Tilefish

Deep droppers take note. FWC approved new regulations at its October meeting for blueline tilefish in Atlantic state waters. The rules will take effect Jan. 1, 2021.

Approved changes include:

• Establishing a three blueline tilefish recreational bag limit within the three-fish aggregate bag limit for grouper and tilefish in Atlantic state waters.

• Setting the Atlantic state waters recreational season for harvest to be May 1-Aug. 31.

These new regulations are consistent with those in Atlantic federal waters and could help prevent both recreational quota overages and overfishing.

Tilefish inhabit the outer continental shelf and upper continental slope along the entire east coast of the United States and the Gulf of Mexico south to Venezuela. They are found in waters from 250-1,500 feet deep, where bottom temperatures range from 49 to 58 degrees. Individuals live in cone-shaped burrows, and concentrate in small groups or pods. Females are smaller than males, although whether or not the species displays hermaphrodism is unknown. Tilefish feed during the day on the bottom on crustaceans, clams, snails, worms, anemones and sea cucumbers.

For more information, go to www.myfwc.com.