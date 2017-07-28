Reminiscing In The Holler

By Justin Mickens

Traditions run deeply here in the Southern Appalachians. Everything from fishing to gardening is taught to you from a young age. You grow up wanting to be just like your Grandpa, Dad, or maybe even an Uncle. They are the ones that you have the most memories of fishing with. Crawling through the foliage to your favorite fishing hole, to make a 10 foot cast, for a Native Brook Trout. Frying the trout, on the stream bank, with some potatoes and ramps. Life can be very good in the Southern Appalachians.

Traditions have always been a part of fly fishing. Secrets are passed down through the generations. Secret fly patterns, secret fishing spots, and secret techniques are all part of the lore here in the Southern Appalachians. I personally, never had that opportunity. I didn’t learn to fly fish until my twenties, and I learned through the school of hard knocks. Even though no one in my family fly-fished, I’m all the time running into people who are willing to share their experience.

In the Murphy area, we have a legend named Forrest Lockaby. Forrest is very well known across the area for his skill with a fly rod. He is also an accomplished fly tyer, with many of his creations being regarded as people’s go to flies. I was fortunate to marry into his family, and have one of his rods handed down to me – a 7 foot, 5 weight Shakespeare Wonderglass. It was my favorite rod. I used it so much that the cork was falling apart. I had my friend, Jimmy at “Jimmy ‘The Fox’ Rescue Rods”, rebuild and customize the rod. After fishing it myself for a couple of years, I have since passed down the rod to my daughter. I made sure to explain to her where the rod came from, and how much it means to keep it in the family.

The next time you plan on fishing, be sure to take someone with you. You never know when that spark might ignite an inferno in that young person’s life. I would much rather see our young people hooked on fishing than drugs. Until next time, tight lines and stables rocks.

Justin Mickens is Co-Owner and Manager of Appalachian Outfitters Fly Shop in Murphy, NC.