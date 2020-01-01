‘Rendezvous at the Light’ draws 700-plus to ‘rendezvous’ waterside, celebrate historical book launch:

“Five Thousand Years on the Loxahatchee” at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum



Friends, patrons, and supporters gathered to mingle at the water’s edge for yet another spectacular sellout of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum’s annual fundraiser: Rendezvous at the Light. This year, the event hit record-numbers with an exciting turnout of 730 attendees who enjoyed the festive, community-spirited, outdoor party; A special VIP Pre-party, engaged guests to meet Authors James D. Snyder and Josh Liller, and cheer the celebrated book launch of Five Thousand Years on the Loxahatchee: A Pictorial History of Jupiter/Tequesta.

Amid the ambience of the grounds adorned in sparkling and glittering décor, guests arrived at the anticipated, not-to-be-missed fundraiser at dusk to find the nonprofit’s historic Lighthouse adorned in garland and bows and lit-up for the holidays for the first time this season.

This signature charity event makes so much possible at the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum: popular educational programs, school field trips and preservation of the Lighthouse and all the history surrounding it. Guests enjoyed food from 16 top area restaurants, flowing wine and beer from multiple bars, a spectacular silent auction, live music and access to a special champagne bar after making a donation to the School Bus Transportation program.

Presenting Sponsor: Pelican Club/Lessing’s Hospitality Group, and Bar Sponsor: Houchin Ernst Wealth Advisor helped to ensure the night’s success.

The special VIP Pre-Party gathering sponsored by Only Trees, welcomed attendees with soft acoustical music and lighting, taking place beneath the famous ficus tree at the base of the Lighthouse. Chef Erik Pettersen from Evo Italian dazzled attendees with an exquisite display of his famous specialties, all generously underwritten by Evo and Priscilla Heublein. Beverages were sponsored by Meiomi, Kim Crawford, and Constellation Brands.

“This was so much more than a fundraiser,” said Jamie Stuve, President & CEO Loxahatchee River Historical Society/DBA Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum. “This was a marvelous gathering of community minded friends and families. Locals and newcomers were connecting under the Light sharing our love and support for the ‘Jewel of Jupiter’.”

Lori Houchin, Event Chair and Loxahatchee River Historical Society Board Member stated, “Rendezvous at the Light was such an enormous success and one of the most thrilling events we’ve held at the Lighthouse & Museum. The evening was picture perfect with gorgeous views, fabulous food and drinks and incredible fun with family and friends. It was a true celebration of our community coming together to support the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum and the ‘keepers of the light’ Loxahatchee River Historical Society.”

Food, Libations, Musical entertainment, and Champagne Bar highlight event

From sushi-boats and mini crab cakes to bread pudding and petite bundt cakes, everyone raved about the food. New and returning to Rendezvous at the Light this year in delicious foodie fashion – exciting restaurant & beverage sponsors/providers included: Tommy Bahama Jupiter, Bolay, The Burger Shack, Lynora’s, Papichulo Tacos, Little Moirs Food Shack & Leftovers Cafe, Josco, Dune Dog Cafe, Lighthouse Diner, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Old Florida Bar & Grill, Locando Rustica/Buco Kitchen, Hog Snappers, Carmine’s Coal Fired Pizza, Oceana Coffee, Lina’s Crema di Limoncello, Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, Trinchero, Seaglass, Tequesta Brewing Company, Inlet Brewing Company, Monk In The Trunk, Gemma di Luna, Gambino, Jam Cellars, Casillero del Diablo, Trivento, Constellation Brands and Brown Distributing.

Trop Pop Trio, returned, by popular demand, to entertain and delight attendees with smooth pop music compliments of Stage Sponsor: Music Works Talent. Famous long-time radio personality Tim Byrd, “The Byrdman” emceed the event and announced his return to South Florida radio.

Another favorite fundraising feature returning this year, was the special champagne bar that invited guests to “Fill The Bus” to help underwrite bus transportation costs to fund student field trips to the `Light.’ This posh twist on champagne service, called ‘The Bubbly Bus Bar,’ sponsored by Gunster, offered free-flowing champagne for the evening in special Lighthouse champagne flutes.

The 2019 lantern-lit soiree is thankful for this year’s ‘Rendezvous at the Light’ Honorary Chair – James D. Snyder. Serving as dedicated Event Chair was Lori Houchin. The ‘Rendezvous’ Committee who worked tirelessly to make the event a success included: Andrea Aitken, Chris Foster, Lisa Golden, Katrina Heller, Sylvia Isaacs, Sarah Lott, Jessica McGraw, Valerie McRoberts, Margaret Pearson, Art Murphy, Peg Sayre, Michelle Shearouse, Carola Rathke, Joan Scirrotto, and Lynn Stockford.

Generous community support for Rendezvous at the Light also came from: Gold Level Corp Partner: Joseph C Kempe Professional Association Attorneys and Counselors at Law; Community Business Advocate Sponsors: Jupiter Lighthouse Realty, Charles Jamieson Law, Bob’s Got That, 2GHO, Echo Fine Properties, Blue Ocean Press, MTM Medical; Friends Sponsors: 1000 North, Gehring Group, Linda and Bruce Stoesser, Elite Florida Insurance, First Bank of the Palm Beaches, ABP Security, The Pinh Foundation and Gilbane Building Co.; Event Sponsors: 97.9 WRMF, New Country 103.1, Sunny 107.9, Jupiter Magazine & the PalmBeacher, A.D. Acree Design, Microwgraphics, and Jupiter Minuteman Press.