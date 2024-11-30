By: Mike Hammond

I hope this article doesn’t apply to us for a long time. Unfortunately, paddling after a hurricane has been relevant too frequently the past few years.

I am often surprised how motivated some people are to paddle immediately after a major weather event. Respectfully, be patient and be safe. Please allow parks staff, outfitters and marina managers time to assess the damage and hazards after the storm. Many local government employees, including parks staff, take on different roles as a result of emergencies. They may be working in shelters or in emergency-response roles and are unable to check launches for several days after a hurricane or storm.

Please do not enter any closed areas. This only delays the recovery process and presents potential risk for your safety.

Check the Lee County Parks & Recreation website or social media channels for the most up-to-date information on openings and closures. Social media is also a good way to find out if marinas and outfitters have reopened by checking their official sites directly.

Every storm is different. While coastal areas may receive significant damage, inland waterways could be intact. Call the outfitters or parks staff located on the waterway you want to paddle and ask questions.

After Hurricane Milton, the Imperial and Estero rivers were fairly clear of debris but had strong currents that were not safe for the average paddlers. Estero River Outfitters and Calusa Ghost Tours both delayed putting people on the water until the water receded to manageable levels. I highly recommend attempting to paddle upstream first to determine if the current is too strong. If you can’t paddle upstream, you won’t be able to return to the launch if you start your paddle heading downstream.

If you want to meet other local paddlers, nothing is better than joining a cleanup. After storms there are always cleanup efforts within our area. Check with Keep Lee County Beautiful Inc., meetups and paddle club social media pages for events. Keep Lee County Beautiful Inc., held its Monofilament Madness event Oct. 26. Two large moving truckloads of debris were removed from the water and mangroves. It was a fun way to get on the water after the storm (Hurricane Milton) and make a difference in the community.

It can be frustrating waiting for some of our favorite launches to reopen after a hurricane or weather event. Please be patient, get reliable information and stay safe!