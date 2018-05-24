Responsible Angling Tips To Minimize Environmental Impact

Photo by Melissa Johnson

By Hannah Campbell

Both in and on-water activities are quintessential to Florida living: swimming beachside, snorkeling, paddle boarding and, of course, fishing. Dubbed the “Fishing Capital of the World” and with some of the world’s best game fishing, Florida is an angler’s paradise for locals and tourists alike.

However, with more than 1,300 miles of coastline and more than 100 million visitors each year, Florida’s coastal ecosystems and their resident species are under tremendous pressure from human impact. By employing a few simple practices, every angler can help protect what they love and ensure a healthier future for our ocean.

1. Mind your line: Fishing line can pose a serious threat to marine life if it gets loose and becomes marine debris. Designate a container to stow your excess line to keep it from entering the waterways while out on the water. Monofilament recycling containers can be found near most marinas and piers where local recycling program coordinators collect, clean and ship it to be recycled and made into gear such as tackle boxes, spools for line or artificial fish habitats.

2. Hook it up right: Using the proper size and style hook for your target catch can prevent unnecessary bycatch, reducing the chances of injuring a species you did not intend to catch and wasting your bait, time and money. Using circle hooks in lieu of j-hooks can also reduce bycatch by up to 80 percent while also doing less potential damage to fish to be released.

3. Wear dope, polarized shades: When you finally land that perfect catch and you post up for your Instagram picture glory, make sure you are showing off your polarized sunglasses! Wearing polarized lenses helps reduce surface glare and increases visibility into the water column to spot any animals that might otherwise come into contact with your boat. Manatees and sea turtles are just some of the animals that are frequently injured by boat strikes.

4. Support the sport—literally: When practicing catch and release, support the weight of your catch with wet hands instead of lifting it up by the line. A fish left unsupported of its own weight poses serious threat to its gut and mouth, decreasing its chance of survival after release. By supporting the body with wet hands instead, you can safely remove the hook while preserving its essential, slimy protective coating that helps minimize chance of infection.

5. Show ‘much respect’: Each minute, metric tons of trash enter the ocean, and you can help prevent it. Remember to always respect the ocean by not tossing trash overboard and taking special care to secure wrappers, cans and other trash items before they can become debris. As an angler, you are a steward of the ocean and have the power to promote and instill responsible behavior in other anglers.

For more tips on ways you can reduce your impact on the ocean, visit myfwc.com/fishing for up-to-date regulations, tips and educational resources.