Restaurant Spotlight – BBQ-Burgers & Brews

You’re going to work up an appetite after a long day of working the streams and rivers of the High Country, so treat yourself to a meal at Boone’s newest BBQ restaurant – BBQ, Burgers & Brews. This establishment, which opened in 2016 at the site of the old McKethan Brothers and Bandana’s restaurants on Highway 105 less than a mile west of the main intersection in Boone, is the fast becoming recognized for its slow-cooked ribs, smoked pulled pork plates, and mouth-watering brisket.

BBQ – Burgers & Brews, or just plain B3 as people in town call it, was started by three local businessmen, Dave Buchanan, Martin Moore, and Michael Windelspecht. The concept was simple – provide great barbeque, with healthy portions, in a casual atmosphere. But they didn’t stop there…B3 isn’t just about BBQ. If you are really hungry, then you need to try one of the burgers at B3. One of the local favorites is the B3 burger, a ½ pound Angus patty topped with pulled pork, brisket and onion pedals. Or try a rack of slow-cooked baby back ribs and a side of hushpuppies. If you are looking for something lighter, try out the full salad bar and grilled salmon. It is very hard to leave B3 without a “to go” box!

In addition to some of the best BBQ around, B3 has a revolving selection of local craft beer from local Boone breweries such as Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Booneshine, and Lost Province. They also have a rotating selection of Western North Carolina brew, featuring beer from breweries such as Granite Falls Brewery, French Broad, Greenman, and New Belgium, just to name a few. If you are not into craft beer, they have a full service bar and a complete collection of traditional bottled beer.

If you are staying at an area hotel and are too tired to come out to the restaurant, then just contact the local delivery company, BooneTakeOut.com and order anything off the menu. The spacious restaurant can easily seat large parties, just give them a call (828.265.2828) and let them know that you are on your way. Looking for someone to cater for your group? Not a problem. B3 specializes in providing catering for groups of any size, from 20 to 1,000. In fact, on most days, you can see the B3 catering van around the local area.