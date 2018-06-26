Retreat To The Hinton Center

Hinton Center is a Christian retreat and conference center where guests can come to retreat, reflect and renew. Nestled on Lake Chatuge, and just a short drive to the Hiwassee River and Fires Creek, the campus is a particularly attractive destination for those who wish to enjoy the outdoors experiences that western North Carolina and northeast Georgia have to offer.

They provide day meeting spaces as well as overnight accommodations for groups up to 200 and individuals alike. They are a Methodist organization, welcoming to interfaith and non-faith based groups who uphold and honor the values of our organization.

The retreat center includes multiple conference rooms, a serene setting for reunions, weddings and receptions, a lakeside pavilion, World Crafts & Gift Shop, dining rooms, trails, complimentary wi-fi service, boat/swim dock, indoor and outdoor chapels, a labyrinth and memory garden, and a rocking chair porch overlooking Lake Chatuge. Guests also have access to a variety of equipment rentals, including paddleboat, canoe, kayaks and mountains bikes.

The Hinton Center is located just minutes from multiple golf courses, mountain bike trails and the Appalachian Trail, and 45 minutes away from whitewater rafting services.

Perhaps the best thing about staying at Hinton Center is your opportunity to pay it forward. Many guests also come to make a difference in this rural community by participating in mission outreach, making homes warmer, drier and safer for neighbors in need. The revenue generated through Hinton Center accommodations helps to fund home repairs, awareness of issues related to poverty, and programming that focuses on building healthy and effective communities of faith.

Take time to experience for yourself the Christian hospitality at Hinton Center. You can participate in a community of giving by staying at Hinton and spreading the word about our mission and vision.

For more information, go to www.hintoncenter.org.