Revo Guide S and Guide II

Back in 1985, Revo became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Their glasses were first created utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. Today, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized sunglass available.

With two new frames, the Guide II and the Guide S, Revo seeks to fill the needs of those seeking the best in performance sunglasses. Both frames feature High-Contrast Polarized Serilium lenses that are lightweight, shatterproof and formulated of polycarbonate. Revo’s 8-base lens technology offers a more curved fit relative to your face, and elastometric nosepads provide a more secure fit for active wearers.

Sleek and modern, the Guide II adds an element of comfort to the all-activity, all-condition mentality. What carries on in the Guide lineage, however, is the confidence to exceed expectations and reach the objective.

The Guide S blends all-terrain functionality with a sleek fit. They are equipped with fast-flow vents and Motion-Fit technology for optimal comfort in any condition or environment.

