Rio Ray Malibu

Rio Ray Optics is the best new affordable polarized brand on the market. Designed for the outdoor lifestyle, all Rio Ray sunglasses come with 100-percent optically correct polarized CR39 lenses, frames with indestructible TR90, acetate and memory metal titanium with optical spring hinges for maximum comfort and a hassle-free lifetime warranty.

All Rio Ray hard-coated polarized lenses are made of the highest quality CR39 and contain nine layers of protection with 100 percent UV protection. A hydrophobic coating on the front repels water, sunscreen and dirt, which makes cleaning and maintenance easy. A vibrant flash mirror provides additional glare reduction, and a superior scratch resistant coating prevents lens damage. The backside anti-reflective coating eliminates bounce-back glare.

Rio Ray MaxFlex frame technology makes these the most comfortable sunglasses on the market, utilizing lightweight TR90 nylon, which maintains frame shape and offers incredible durability. Frames are prescription ready, and each pair comes with a full array of accessories including a hard and soft case and cleaning cloth.

The frames here are Rio Ray’s Malibus. Go to their website to see all their stylish models.

