RIVER BASSIN with UNICOI OUTFITTERS

By Jimmy Harris

Unicoi Outfitters

If you follow Unicoi Outfitters on any of the popular social media outlets, you’ll already know that we love river bass fishing. Our primary target is the indigenous shoal bass, but we aren’t above sticking a spot (which we may take home for tacos), largemouth and even striper. If they’re in the river and looking to eat what we’re throwing, regardless of the time of year, it’s game on.

We offer a variety of trips throughout the year with summer providing the best topwater action. Wet wade fishing the shoals is hard to beat when afternoon temperatures top out in the high 80’s and the humidity even higher than that. Watching a tiger-striped shoal bass launch from beneath a rock ledge to attack your Stealth Bomber is about as much fun as you should be allowed to legally have.

If you want to cover more water with less effort, we offer float trips in a Headhunter 2-person pontoon boat that can negotiate the shallow shoals and riffles from Highway 255 all the way to Belton Bridge. We’ll take you on the section we feel offers the best floating and fishing depending upon water level.

The newest addition to our River Bassin trips is an amazing G3 with a jet that allows us to work the river anywhere from Don Carter State Park to just below Mossy Creek. For the ride and fishing trip of your life, hop in Jake Darling’s new jet sled and hang on. Jake knows the river like the back of his hand and can negotiate every sand bar, rock and tree stump to put you on fish.

River Bassin really is a lot of fun and we would like to show you what it’s all about. Give us a call at 706-878-3083 and we’ll help you start planning your trip.