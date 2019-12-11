River Monsters from British Columbia

caught this 8 foot 10″ – 375 lbs White Sturgeon in Fraser River, British Columbia.

This huge White Sturgeon was caught in late August on the Fraser River just 1 hour East of Vancouver, BC.

It took all 3 charter guests anglers to share the battle on these ferocious fighting river monsters!

White Sturgeon fishing on the Fraser River is highly regulated to ensure that future generations can enjoy this highly successful catch & release sport fishing.

When you book with us you can expect big fish in the 5 to 8 foot range every day.

White Sturgeon can reach weights well over 1,000 lbs or 12 plus feet! A few days after this photo was taken we fought a 12 plus footer for over 2 hrs before the line eventually broke.

Best Fishes – Capt’n Mack!