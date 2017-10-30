RiverLink Welcomes Panelists to Help Plan Your Next Canoe or Backpacking Trip

Join RiverLink at the Wedge Brewery at their Foundation location in Asheville on Thursday, November 9 at 5:30 p.m. to hear from a group of panelists on the best ways to pack for backpacking, canoe or raft camping trips.

RiverLink’s mission is to promote the environmental and economic revitalization of the French Broad River and its watershed as a place to live, learn, work, and play. A central component of the mission is to encourage watershed communities to experience the French Broad River Watershed as a way of taking more responsibility for its stewardship. There are a number of trails that cross the French Broad including the Appalachian Trail at Hot Springs, NC. RiverLink was also instrumental in creating the French Broad River Paddle Trail, a 140-mile blueway from Rosman to the Tennessee border with campsites available at intervals 15 miles, or less, apart.

Panelists will include:

Marc Hunt – Former Asheville City Councilman and an avid paddler who, in the last year alone, rafted a 14-day trip through the Grand Canyon and completed a 10-day trip on the Boundary Waters via canoe in Minnesota.

Kim Williams – An environmental and education planner with Equinox Environmental and AT thru-hiker.

A representative from the WNC Gearbuilders Association will also be on hand to discuss options for gear made here in Western North Carolina.