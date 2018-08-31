RiverMusic 2018





RiverLink’s RiverMusic, a summer concert series in the heart of Asheville’s River Arts District

New Belgium Brewing | 21 Craven Street Asheville, NC 28801

Over the years RiverMusic and RiverFest have brought thousands of people down to the banks of the French Broad River to enjoy live music, local beer, food, and sunsets over the third oldest river in the world. The RiverMusic and RiverFest series serves as fundraisers for RiverLink. The proceeds from the events go to support our on the ground work throughout the community.

A wide variety of sponsorship opportunities. Being a sponsor of RiverMusic and RiverFest is a great way to show your community support by supporting the oldest environmental nonprofit organization in our area that has been working, and getting things done.

All events are free to the public, no tickets required!

For more information about sponsorships contact Development Manager, Suzanne Moore at [email protected] or 828-252-8474 x 12, and for event specific information please contact Justin Young at [email protected] or 828-252-8474 x 13.