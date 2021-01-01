Rivers to Bay Report By: Capt. John Rivers

2020 is finally in the rear-view mirror, and I know plenty of folks are glad this year is behind us. I hope 2021 brings happier times ahead and one sure way to make that happen is to go fishing. January fishing in Tampa Bay has a lot to offer anglers whether they are boaters, kayakers or waders.

Let’s start out with the waders–the shallow water anglers that don’t mind getting their feet wet to go fishing. During the cooler water temps of January and negative tides, wade fishing can be very productive when tossing artificials. When wading, I like to toss a 4-inch Matrix Shad paddle tail in the color “Ultra Violet” or a 5-inch Saltwater Assassin SW Shad, in the color “Bad to the Bone.” Either can be rigged on a 1/8-ounce jig head or rigged with a 1/8-ounce weedless snake lock jig head. I’ve caught many redfish and trout while wading the flats in January using these two soft plastics. If you have a few hours, and don’t mind getting a little wet, grab your waders, pack some of these soft plastics, your favorite rod and reel combo and go hook up a few.

Kayakers, can do pretty much the same thing, but can cover a lot more area, basically fishing very similar techniques that waders use. Anglers with boat access, of course, have a greater opportunity to catch more fish at times, because they can leave an area that’s not producing and search out better fishing grounds. With Tampa Bay being so vast, you almost have to break Tampa Bay up into sections when fishing the winter months. I do this year-round, because the north end of Tampa Bay fishes totally different than the south shore over near Ruskin and even the Ft. De Soto area.

January in Tampa can be a bit chilly, but not near as bad as some have it further north. But, it’s not a problem–we needed the water to cool off and fire up the trout and sheepshead. When going after sheepshead, I always start fishing for them after the second cold front and the water temps drop to around 64 degrees. As many anglers know, you can find these crustacean eaters around bridges, rocks and dock pilings. My two go-to baits are live shrimp and fiddler crabs.

Now, on to trout. Last month was a great month for trout. We had a few really strong cold fronts that dropped the water temps right where they needed to be for a good speckled trout bite. When fishing for trout, fish depths of 3 to 6 feet and always have water moving either as an incoming or outgoing tide. Just make sure you have good water movement and are fishing grass flats or a sudden drop off, like where it goes from 3 to 7 feet fast. If you fish that drop off, you’ll find trout hanging out next to it waiting for a quick meal.

Lastly, if you like shark fishing, stop over near that Ruskin power plant; both bonnethead and blacktip sharks are around there, along with jacks and even cobia from time to time during January.

As you can see, Tampa Bay has so much to offer that I could write a 20-page article on what to fish for in January, but I’d rather get out there and go fishing. So, now you’ve got your tips, just get out and enjoy 2021!

Tight Lines… Capt. John Rivers.

Capt. John Rivers operates Rivers to Bay Fishing Charters out of Tampa Bay and Tarpon Springs. With 18 years guiding experience and over 40 years of fishing knowledge, he can assure you a professional / fun fishing adventure. Single or multi boat trips available. www.tampabayinshoreguides.com

captjohnrivers@gmail.com 727-313-1781.