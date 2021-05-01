River’s to Bay Report By: Capt. John Rivers

Where do I start? The fishing has been outstanding the past six weeks. Redfish, snook and trout, you name it, the bite is on fire in Tampa Bay. So, let’s talk bait. It’s been very good on the markers and should continue in May. And, as the month progresses, the bait will start to head out on the flats.

Snook fishing is phenomenal in the Tampa Bay area this time of year, and you can typically catch the big ones. Live pilchards work great, but don’t pass up putting out a piece of cut bait on a rod and stick it in a rod holder, as you fish with live bait. You just might catch that trophy snook on the cut bait.

Red fishing has been extremely good on the flats in the upper Bay around Weedon Island and north of the Courtney Campbell bridge–even down along the south shore of Tampa Bay. My favorite months to fish for redfish are April, May, October and November. Redfish seem to bite better when the water is a little cooler; so, that’s why I like the months listed. I, also, like an outgoing tide when fishing for reds.

King mackerel have shown up and are out along the channel, buoys and near the Skyway. Lastly, Spanish mackerel are, also, showing up and they are fun to catch, especially for families with kids; and, they are good fish for a fish fry. And, let’s not forget about trout fishing. May is another great month due to the water temps not being too hot, yet. I hope everyone stays safe and well. We will get through this. Tight Lines.

