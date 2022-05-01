Rivers to Bay Report By: Capt. John Rivers

Where do I start? The fishing has been outstanding the past six weeks. You name it–redfish, snook and trout–the bite is on fire in Tampa Bay.

So, let’s talk bait. It’s been very good on the markers and should continue in May. As the month progresses, the bait will start to head out on to the flats.

My favorite months to fish for redfish are April, May, October and November. Redfish seem to bite better when the water is a little cooler, so that’s why I like the months listed. I, also, like an outgoing tide when fishing for reds. Red fishing has been good on the flats in the upper Bay around Weedon Island and north of the Courtney Campbell bridge, even down along the south shore of Tampa Bay.

Snook fishing is phenomenal in the Tampa Bay area this time of year, and you can typically catch the big ones. Live pilchards work great, but don’t pass up putting out a piece of cut bait on a rod and stick it in a rod holder as you fish with live bait. You just might catch that trophy snook on that cut bait. Keep that little tip in mind when you go out again.

King mackerel have shown up and are out along the channel, buoys and near the Skyway. Spanish mackerel are also showing up and they are fun to catch, especially for families with kids. They are good fish for a fish fry.

Let’s not forget about trout fishing. May is a great month, due to the water temps not being too hot yet.

Tight lines.

Capt. John

Capt. John Rivers operates Rivers to Bay Fishing Charters out of Tampa Bay and Tarpon Springs. With 18 years guiding experience and over 40 years of fishing knowledge, he can assure you a professional / fun fishing adventure. Single or multi boat trips available. www.tampabayinshoreguides.com

