Rivers to Bay Report By: Capt. John Rivers

Summer fishing is in full swing in the Tampa Bay Area. July is usually a very hot month, for sure, just like June was. I’ve been out a few times this Summer, but not a whole lot due to the extreme heat. When I have been out, I’ve done very well with the mangrove snapper; I’m catching them on both small white bait and shrimp. I’m finding the Snapper in depths of 5 to 25 feet and even deeper near the channel.

Spanish mackerel have shown up and they are thick in the Bay, as are the jacks. Just look for bird activity and you’ll find the Spanish mackerel or jacks around.

Snook fishing is good, but you need to find clean, moving water to get the good bite. As the water warms, the snook bite usually slows down. It’s still good, but not as good as it was in April and May–this is because the water temps were cooler then. They will eat live bait, but I’ve had better luck on cut threadfin.

Redfish are around, but you need to find a little deeper water in my experience. I like fishing docks this time of year for redfish and, again, moving water is a must. Both incoming and outgoing tides are producing quality catches. With this extreme heat, the best bite has been from daylight to around 1:00pm, or from 5:00 to 9:00pm. As long as you have pretty good tides, you’ll have some luck.

As you can see, July can be a productive month to fish. You just have to pick the right tides and time of day and you should have good luck.

Till the next adventure.

Tight lines…

Capt. John

Capt. John Rivers operates Rivers to Bay Fishing Charters out of Tampa Bay and Tarpon Springs. With 18 years guiding experience and over 40 years of fishing knowledge, he can assure you a professional / fun fishing adventure. Single or multi boat trips available. www.tampabayinshoreguides.com

