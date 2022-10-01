Rivers to Bay Report By: Capt. John Rivers

October, usually, is the start of our cold fronts and I’m excited, because it will definitely fire up the trout and other species. October nights are cool with temperature around the middle 50’s which will drop the water temps. It will take a day or two for the fish to adjust but, once they do, the bite will fire off for sure!

Redfish are showing up in the middle of Tampa Bay near Picnic Island and up in Old Tampa Bay. I’ve also done very well with Mangrove Snapper in a few of my honey holes.

During these cold fronts, look for the trout bite to get better in depths from 4 to 6 feet of water. Top-water and soft plastics are my choice of baits when it comes to fishing for trout.

The snook bite in October is usually very good due to cooler water temps, which makes for a fun day in the water. After you’ve had some fun with the snookies, now it’s time to play with the reds on the flats which, in October, we call the pumpkin patch.

Over in St. Joseph Sound, the redfish bite and trout bite has been very good. Snook are staging up in the passes and near a few of the bridges.

Thanks for stopping by, and have a happy Halloween. Go catch a pumpkin (AKA – big redfish).

Capt. John Rivers operates Rivers to Bay Fishing Charters out of Tampa Bay and Tarpon Springs. With 18 years guiding experience and over 40 years of fishing knowledge, he can assure you a professional / fun fishing adventure. Single or multi boat trips available. www.tampabayinshoreguides.com

captjohnrivers@gmail.com

727-313-1781