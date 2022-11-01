Rivers to Bay Report By: Capt. John Rivers

November is an outstanding time to fish the Tampa Bay area. The water temps are perfect and so is the weather.

Let’s talk trout fishing. My clients are enjoying some nice trout to take home this time of year and the fish are good size, which makes for good fishing and good eating. After we get some nice trout in the ice chest, I switch gears and go snook fishing, and that too has been outstanding; we’ve even hooked into a few reds along the way. Last month, the redfish bite was off the charts with many double hook-ups! So, what will November bring as far as the redfish bite? It will not be quite as good as in October, but still enough to keep the rods bent.

Like I stated, Fall is a perfect time to fish Tampa Bay, as the water temps are in the right range for the fish to be active and feed more. They are entering their staging areas before it gets cooler in late December and January. Cooler temps in the morning make it very comfortable for the boat ride across Tampa Bay to the fishing grounds, and you’re not having to deal with the heat while fishing like we do in August.

Spanish mackerel are around, but not many, and we’re really not targeting them as much as the snook, redfish and trout. Pilchards are the bait of choice, but I’ll still keep a few pieces of cut mullet and threadfin in the bait cooler. As you can see, November is a great time to fish Tampa Bay and the surrounding waters. So, if you’ve not been out in a while, dust off your fishing rods or hire a professional guide and go enjoy some of the great fishing that November has to offer on Tampa Bay.

Tight Lines

Capt. John Rivers operates Rivers to Bay Fishing Charters out of Tampa Bay and Tarpon Springs. With 18 years guiding experience and over 40 years of fishing knowledge, he can assure you a professional / fun fishing adventure. Single or multi boat trips available. www.tampabayinshoreguides.com

captjohnrivers@gmail.com

727-313-1781