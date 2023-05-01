Rivers to Bay Report By: Capt. John Rivers

Good things come to those who wait; well, the waiting’s over, because May is here and the Summer fishing season begins. First up, the snook bite will be off the chain on the flats, in the deep water passes and on the beaches.

Next up, love is in the air, or more accurately, love bugs! Before you groan remember; it’s a good thing, because when the love bugs show up, the tarpon show up. May is when the tarpon show usually happens and, once it gets going, it lasts until August. They will be all along the beaches of Anna Maria Island, the Skyway Bridge and in Tampa Bay just to name a few areas. Live thread fin is usually the bait of choice. Or, if you’re chunking cut thread fin, they’ll show up behind your boat if you’re fishing the bridge.

If you’re more comfortable doing some light tackle fishing, then I recommend targeting the Spanish mackerel, as they’ll be all over the beaches and in Tampa Bay. I use long shank hooks with a short wire leader or, mono 40-pound leader with a small pilchard hooked through the nose.

Also, plenty of King mackerel will be here. Usually, from a 1/4 mile off the beach to 25 plus miles out. I like to use a flat lined cigar minnow, but you can use any bait you like and they will more than likely smash it. My rig is usually a Gamakatsu #1 or #2 live bait light wire hook, with a #4 treble hook on the side.

Last, but certainly not least, let’s head into the back country for redfish. They will be where the schools of mullet are, and cut thread fin or cut or live pin fish are my two baits of choice when fishing for these bronze bruisers. If I’m using live bait for reds, I’ll be using a cork to keep it out of the grass.

May is a great time for fishing because, even though the weather is a bit warmer, the winds have laid down and every day is just about picture perfect. So, after you read this, grab your rod and reel, load the boat or kayak or hit the bridges and go fishing. Or, if you like, give me a ring and we’ll spend a great day on the water.

Tight lines.

Capt. John

Capt. John Rivers operates Rivers to Bay Fishing Charters out of Tampa Bay and Tarpon Springs. With 18 years guiding experience and over 40 years of fishing knowledge, he can assure you a professional / fun fishing adventure. Single or multi boat trips available. www.r2bfishing.com

captjohnrivers@gmail.com

727-313-1781