Rivers to Bay Report By: Capt. John Rivers

April is finally here and, with the March winds hopefully behind us, we can finally just go fishing. April has to be one of my favorite months to fish. I’ve had some of my best fishing days in April and May, because the water temperatures aren’t too hot and the fish are waking up from the cooler temps. Bait should slowly start showing up on the flats, as the month progresses. But, if we have a cold start to April, bait should definitely still be on the markers and at the Skyway.

Snook fishing around Weedon Island, Cockroach Bay and in the upper parts of Tampa Bay should be on fire. So, pretty much anywhere in Tampa Bay the bite should be very good in April. Just watch the tides and make sure you’ve got good water movement. If you’re fishing for redfish, I like an outgoing tide; and for snook, an incoming tide. If you don’t have a choice, because you’re a weekend angler or only have a couple days to fish during the week, just find the best tide you can and go out and have a great day of fishing.

Here are a couple of tips. If I’m red fishing with cut bait, I’ll rig it with a Gamakatsu 2/0 Nautilus hook. If I’m fishing for snook with live bait, l’ll use a number 1 or 1/0 Gamakatsu Nautilus hook. My leader is usually 20 pounds, but if I break off a couple of times, I’ll step it up to 30 pounds. I could go on and on about how good fishing is in April and, if the end of March is any indication of the fishing to come, April won’t disappoint.

Remember that snook, redfish and trout are catch and release right now. But, if you’re looking to bring home a few fillets for dinner, there is always mangrove snapper, sheepshead, cobia and Spanish mackerel around.

Till the next adventure, tight Lines…

Capt. John Rivers operates Rivers To Bay Fishing Charters out of Tampa Bay and Tarpon Springs. With 18 years guiding experince and over 40 years of fishing knowledge, he can assure you a professional / fun fishing adventure. Single or multi boat trips available. www.tampabayinshoreguides.com

captjohnrivers@gmail.com

727-313-1781