Rivers to Bay Report By: Capt. John Rivers

We’re in a new world; people wearing masks, hugs and hand shakes are a thing of the past, but one thing that hasn’t changed is how good the fishing is in Tampa Bay in June. The fishing is so good, it’s tough to know where to begin. Of course, the biggest fish biting is tarpon, which showed up with the swarms of those pesky lovebugs back in May. It has been about three weeks since then and the tarpon bite off Anna Marie Island and the Skyway Bridge should be on fire. I know my wife will want to go out on the flood tides and catch little pass crabs. If you’ve never gone out pass crab hunting, it’s a fun time. You only need a dozen or so and then it’s time to go fishing for the infamous Silver King.

Snook fishing was outstanding in May and is typically just as good in June. The temperatures are warm in June, but it’s not like July and August hot–the snook should still bite. Spanish and king mackerel are thick in the Bay, busting baits and they’re tons of fun on light tackle. They also make a tasty smoked fish dip. Redfish are also biting. Look for them hiding under the mangroves in the shade on high tides along with the snook. Make sure your offering is either under the mangroves or very close and have your drag tight–be ready for a tug of war.

Bait is all over the flats and on the markers, so you shouldn’t have a problem getting it. If you want to get it on the flats, start about 15 minutes before daylight. Begin chumming them just as the sun pops up and start throwing your flats net. Hopefully, you’ll get a nice amount in the live well and be able to get to your fishing destination.

Capt. John Rivers operates Rivers To Bay Fishing Charters out of Tampa Bay and Tarpon Springs. With 18 years guiding experince and over 40 years of fishing knowledge, he can assure you a professional / fun fishing adventure. Single or multi boat trips available. www.tampabayinshoreguides.com

captjohnrivers@gmail.com

727-313-1781