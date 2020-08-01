Rivers to Bay Report By: Capt. John Rivers

The last two weeks of July were exceptionally hot, but that’s to be expected. More than likely, August will be very similar. Since August is so warm, I mix things up on my charters. I look for other species that can handle the heat better, such as mangrove snapper, Spanish mackerel, sharks, cobia and redfish. I will fish for snook on my trips, but with the other species so active in August, I’ll fish for more of a variety of species. This is fun for my clients, and gives them a chance to experience more than just one kind of fish. Also, there’s more of a chance that we can bring home some dinner like mangrove snapper and Spanish mackerel.

The great thing about mangrove snapper is that they can be found on rock piles, bridges, docks, ledges and even in the mangroves, which is where they get their name. When targeting mangrove snapper, I prefer to fish for them in depths of 8 to 15 feet of water. My gear consists of a 3000 Shimano Stradic, spooled with 15-pound Spiderwire and a 20-pound leader. I will use a split shot or a couple of split shot if I’m fishing shallow water between 5 and 12 feet of water; if it’s any deeper, I’ll switch it to a lead egg weight. The strength of the current is will determine how heavy the weight will need to be.

My go-to hook for mangrove snapper is a Gamakatsu Octopus Hook #02410. Over the past six weeks, Spanish mackerel have been all over Tampa Bay. So, if you’re looking for a lot of action for your family, Spanish mackerel will keep the rods bent most of the day. There are many areas in Tampa Bay that they can be found in August. So, if you live on the south end of Tampa Bay, you don’t need to run north and vice-versa. There are a variety of things to catch Spanish with, including spoons, small white bucktail jigs and live whitebait. Make sure you use a heavy leader (40 to 50-pound mono); you can use 20 to 30-pound leader, but you may have more cut offs. To save you a few bucks, you don’t need to use fluorocarbon and don’t need to use steel leader, because they will shy away from the steel leader.

Red fishing was surprisingly very good in July, but usually in August it’s a little slower and with the other species like Spanish, mangrove snapper, jacks and sharks, you can have a productive and diversified day on the water. So, even during the dog days of summer, there are plenty of things to do on Tampa Bay. Just make sure you stay hydrated, wear your sunscreen, a hat, light colored clothing and sunglasses. Don’t forget to charge your cellphone, so you will have plenty of battery to take lots of pictures and videos of all your fish. Stay healthy and stay safe on the water. Tight lines.

