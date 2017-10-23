Riviera Beach Green Market

There are many green markets in our area on any given weekend, but a market on the waterfront promenade – that’s something special! Beginning Sunday, October 15th from 9 am to 1 pm you can stroll along the beautiful intracoastal waterway and enjoy the Riviera Market at the Marina. The weekly event will feature locally grown and sourced items of produce, artisan goods, clothing, jewelry, men’s and women’s swimwear and one-of-a-kind items. Health and wellness will be featured in this market with a focus on local small businesses, to support our community.

Inlet Grove Community High School’s Culinary program will be volunteering with student planned activities, such as healthy cooking demonstrations and cook-offs. As the market develops, they hope to feature student artwork and expand the partnership with the school.

Kids will love the face painting and life-size games, as well as vendors with goods for children. Adults can enjoy a Mimosa or Bloody Mary, and there will be coffee and vendors with Tropical Juices, Caribbean and BBQ favorites. Something for everyone.

The Riviera Market at the Marina hopes to bring live entertainment and grow this weekly event, with community support. There is plenty of free parking at the Marina, and don’t forget your dog. Come out, relax, and enjoy the waterfront!