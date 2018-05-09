Road Trip Fishing: Everglades Camping

by Keith Lozott, Contributing Writer

I’m not a camping expert by any stretch of the imagination but my buddies are seasoned vets. They know whether to take the back country through Whitewater Bay or the outside when heading out of Flamingo based on wind direction and weather. They have a perfectly tried and true list of items that are a must take on the trips year after year to make the camping pleasurable. But I will say when fishing the Everglades the one thing you can’t leave home without is an updated GPS that has reliable water depths, island locations, creek mouths, short cuts to the desired camping locations, etc. My buddy Martin had a 12” Lowrance HDS with Navionics Maps loaded on the machine with a bunch of waypoints that all the guys share. Having this technology is a must as it really allows you to explore new fishing areas without the worry of getting lost in the labyrinth of mangroves, lakes, and hidden ponds that are overwhelming to the naked eye.

The simple idea of meeting up for lunch is a breeze with a GPS. Mark your lunch meeting spot, agree on a time to meet and eat and then go fishing until lunch. I still find myself amazed at the original anglers who fished the Glades without electronics. Their minds must be filled with such valuable fishing information that we in today’s society take for granted as a result of our technology. I can barely remember a phone number anymore as a result of my smart phone. Smart phones and tablets that are GPS enabled can easily act as a backup device and in some cases your main source of mapping. All you need to do is download the Navionics App or your favorite mapping app and use the device as your GPS. We did this quite a bit in Delacroix fishing for redfish during our annual trip to Louisiana.

As to the camping requirements the absolute first item on the list is bug spray with deet. The mosquitos and no-see-ums can be completely insane at times and good bug spray with a nice camp fire can be the end all be all for having a great night. Finding fire wood is usually pretty easy and with Hurricane Irma having gone through the Glades I’m sure firewood will be plentiful. Camping on the beach was totally awesome the last time I went in 2017. This year I couldn’t make the trip but the report was very little bugs at night due to the wind direction. Of course because I wasn’t there to experience this phenomenon. The second requirement is a tent with very small mesh that will not let the no-see-ums join you while sleeping.

Enough bug talk and on to the night time sky! The absence of artificial light provides a starlit night sky that will be etched in your brain for as long as you exist. When it is cool out on the beach, with a fire burning, a clear starlit night and the adult beverages flowing along with the fishing stories of the day! I’d say it doesn’t get much better than that. Give it a try sometime. Be sure to check in with the Park Ranger at Flamingo to get your camping permit.