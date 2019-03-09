Road Trip Fishing: Fishin’ On Foot

by Keith Lozott, Contributing Writer

Some of us just need to fish no matter when, where or how. Time is crunched, the boat is in the shop, working long hours, kids need to be taken to activities and driven all over the place or whatever the reason may be. Well there is a fix for this need to fish and that’s taking advantage of the numerous ponds that can be accessed on foot in our area. Drainage ponds throughout Florida are loaded with bass, bream, bluegills, peacock bass (south), Mayan cichlids, and numerous other species that are a blast to catch.

All you need to access these waters is a fishing license, light tackle spinning rod, a baitcaster or a light fly rod. Make sure you’re not fishing in no fishing zones or private property for sure. I have found that the canals in Coral Springs hold numerous species that will all smash a Beetle Spin, or a white fluke rigged weedless. The invasive snakeheads are all over these canals and they put up a great fight. Personally, they really creep me out for some reason, but I will say I fought one on my ultralight spinner and it fought and fought before finally breaking me off on a culvert. I was totally under gunned with a 1000 sized reel on a 5’5” light action two piece rod, but it was fun.

If it is the hard fighting peacock bass you’re after (I don’t blame you for that) try using a fly rod with a white clouser minnow pattern. The hits on the fly were triple compared to my spinning presentation. However, the clouser presentation most likely had everything to do with the added bites on fly. I think a light bucktail jig may have been a good option if I’d had one on hand. Largemouth bass are always in the mix and will hit numerous lures in your box. My buddy Neil and I have found that Zoom Lizards rigged weedless with no weight are incredible on bass in the PGA National canals if you can access them legally. Park at one of the parks and start your bass attack on foot.

Mayan cichlids are aggressive and hard fighting on light tackle and will hit Beetle Spins like it’s their job. They are very colorful fish with orange spots and stripes along with a dark brown main body color. I’ve caught them in brackish water and know they are considered snook candy as bait. I predominately fish artificial baits but have witnessed giant snook caught on them at local spillways when they are flowing. Remember, take some photos of these fish, especially the peacock bass and cichlid as they light up the camera. Now get out there on foot and catch some fish! You may get some exercise on top of it as well. Secondly, this type of fishing is a great way to get the kids involved and fishing at an early age.

The next article will be all about my Coastal Georgia fishing trip – Can’t Wait!!!

Keith Lozott

The Fishing and Real Estate Guy!