Road Trip Fishing: Indian River Tactics for Spotted Sea Trout and More!

by Keith Lozott, Contributing Writer

Early summer can be the time when you land that “Gator” trout of the year, but you better get out there early. Launching the skiff before sunrise is ideal to get a jump on the bite but makes for a tired night when you get home after a long day of fishing. Hopefully the best part about the tired night is the memories of the morning catching a gator trout. I like to start the morning off with a top-water walking the dog style plug, such as a Zara Spook Jr. (my favorite), Rapala Skitterwalk, Mirrolure Top Dog, or Top Dog Jr. and locate mullet schools on the flats. Fish the edges of the bait pods and hold on to the rod because the bite is soon to follow with tell-tale explosion of trout on your favorite lure of choice. I like to use 10-20lb. braided line, with a 20-30 lb. fluorocarbon leader just in case a nice red or snook gets in the game. Big trout are very aware of their surroundings and the presence of anglers and their boats, so if the opportunity to get out and wade is available, take it. If wading isn’t an option, a quiet approach is essential to landing a big one. Polling is preferred, but if you use a trolling a motor make sure you keep the motor at a slow steady speed. A slow speed will ensure a quiet approach to the fish.

Summertime is when floating grass can become a problem on the surface. When grass is pesky I like to use a 1/8-ounce weighted Owner Keeper hook, rigged weedless to one of my favorite soft plastics. I really like using “DOA Cal’s” with a paddle tail or an Exude Dart. This type of fishing will work both early and later into the morning. This tactic will produce healthy strikes from reds and snook. When the water temperature rises, move to drop off edges in the 2′-4′ range with sandy pothole bottoms and seagrass. A lot of anglers swear on the 3′-4′ range but I like to target the 2′ range as well because some big reds move into that depth when the water warms up. I also feel that big trout like that depth and the smaller slot sized fish move a little deeper.

Never discount the late afternoon once the thunderstorms have subsided and the sun is close to setting. I have personally stayed out so late that I thought my wife was going to leave me when got home. We hooked into a great 4:30-7:30 pm trout bite on the Indian River that would’ve been worth the alimony if applicable. I feel like these late bites happen frequently when we have a full moon the night before. I use the same baits, but switch up the colors depending on the sunlight, clouds, etc. If you have good light and limited clouds use “darker” offerings at dusk. I know the pros say blue bird sky’s equal light colored baits, but a few hours before sunset my money is on darker baits. When in doubt use the baits that you have confidence in.

Above are the typical scenario’s that are tried and true. If these tactics aren’t putting fish in the boat, I go to plan B. Plan B is catching some fresh pinfish in the cast net, cut off the dorsal fins, anal fins, and tail to add some serious scent to the water and cast them out on my favorite flat. I typically have four rods rigged with 3/0 circle hooks with the baits hooked in the tail area of the bait. I have also found that the whole pinfish rigged this way keeps the catfish at bay. We had a 7-1 red/trout to catfish ratio which is typically reversed when using typical chucks of mullet, greenies, or pogies. I must say for the record, reds can’t turn down a fresh cut pinfish.

This technique has worked everywhere I’ve fished in our beautiful state. If you employ these same methods to your day of flats fishing you may have the same success I’ve had in my travels. Tight Lines and make sure you advocate for clean water.