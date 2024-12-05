Roberta Arostegui Lands Record-Breaking Alligator Gar in Texas

Fishing the wild waters of Texas’ Trinity River on August 8, 2024, Roberta Arostegui reeled in an extraordinary 30.16-kg (66-lb, 8-oz) alligator gar. Guided by IGFA Captain Kirk Kirkland, Roberta earned the IGFA Women’s 10-kg (20-lb) Line Class World Record for this prehistoric predator. The massive gar attacked a Rat L Trap and put up a 35-minute battle before Roberta brought it to the boat. With a certified weight recorded, Roberta celebrated the achievement by releasing the fish back into its habitat.

