Robertson’s Largemouth Bass

A Record-Breaking Catch: Julian Hart Robertson IV Makes History at Davis Lake, FL

On November 17, 2024, Julian Hart Robertson IV had a fishing experience of a lifetime at Davis Lake, Florida. When he cast his glide bait, a colossal largemouth bass struck, leading to an exhilarating five-minute battle. Measuring 59 centimeters, this impressive catch set the IGFA All-Tackle Length Junior World Record for the species. After documenting the length with his IGFA Measuring Device, Julian released the fish, ensuring its legacy in Davis Lake.