Rock the Marina & Lionfish Derby: May 2019

Kick-off your summer at the Rock the Marina & Lionfish Derby event in Boynton Beach. This free event is presented by the Boynton Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and will take place on June 1, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Boynton Harbor Marina, 735 Casa Loma Blvd., Boynton Beach, FL 33435.

Sip a cocktail while enjoying “feel good reggae” music from South Florida’s most popular band, Spred the Dub. Learn how to prep and cook lionfish, enjoy complimentary lionfish tastings, and learn about marine conservation and sustainability efforts that are taking place throughout the county.

All certified divers are invited to register for the Lionfish Derby, which will take place earlier in the day from 8 am to 2 pm. The registration fee is $60 per person and includes a 3-tank dive on one of the participating dive charters: Loggerhead Dive Charters, Splashdown Divers, Underwater Explorers, or Starfish Scuba. Divers, who must register in 2-person teams, will hunt for invasive lionfish for approximately six hours. Prizes will be awarded in three categories: most fish, largest fish, and smallest fish. Be there when the divers return to the Boynton Harbor Marina at 2 pm to weigh-in, measure the lionfish and celebrate the winners.

Visit catchboynton.com to download the registration form or contact the Boynton Beach Dive Center at (561) 732-8590.