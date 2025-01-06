Rodney Smith will be inducted into the Legends of the Indian River Lagoon on February 7th!

Some say a man is judged by the good that he does in this life, for what he stands for and by the love that he gives and in turn the love he receives. That’s how the best of men are judged and remembered.

Rodney Smith will certainly be remembered as one of those men. His concern for others, his love and never-ending devotion to the environment and selfless devotion to protect the Indian River Lagoon and it’s estuaries was saintlike. Anyone whoever walked with Rodney would have undoubtedly seen him reach down and pick up every piece of trash that he would see. That’s just who he was. Devoted husband, loving father and friend to all. Never a disparaging word for anyone. His life was a shining example for everyone.

On February 7th from 1:00m – 3:00 Rodney Smith will be inducted into the Legends of the Indian River Lagoon. No doubt other honorariums will follow. He truly was a rare and wonderful spirit, and it is appropriate that his memory live on and continue to inspire.

Celebration details and registration can be found here:

https://lovetheirl.org/events/love-our-lagoon-celebration/