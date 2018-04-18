Rods Not Remotes “Reel Life” By: Misty Wells

As I sit back and take a look around at the next generation out on the water, I mostly see kids glued to their devices. Most of the kids today are consumed by social media, so it begs the question, “what can we do to make some changes in these kid’s lives to get them outside and engaged in Reel Life?”

One may question the impact that fishing may have on a child; I can honestly say that after taking over 2,000 foster kids fishing, I have never been with one child that didn’t have the best time of their life catching their first fish. Fishing is such an even playing field because you don’t have to be the fastest, strongest, smartest or even have any experience. If you take a kid fishing, make sure to avoid some common mistakes that turn kids off.

Firstly, don’t wait until they’re a certain age, if they can hold a small rod and reel take them out for a bit and get them started early. Kids have a short attention span, especially if the fishing is slow, so be sure not to stay too long unless the kids don’t want to leave. Try to make their fishing experiences easy, don’t target hard to catch species, go for a species that offers a lot of action.

Size doesn’t matter with kids, their measure of success is different than ours, let them have fun no matter what they catch. I have been with kids that reel up a piece of the bottom and they laugh so hard and want a picture of their “rockfish”, make it fun. Don’t be impatient if they tangle their line or lose their bait a million times, it honestly happens to me a lot more than I want to admit!

Don’t’ forget to teach them about safety and conservation, they’re the future of our fisheries. Give them a sense of accomplishment and ownership, explain why they are releasing a fish and why we leave a spot better than we found it. Of course don’t forget to teach basic skills as well, tying and baiting hooks, netting and releasing fish – let them do it themselves!

I have a great non-profit that takes kids in group foster care fishing year round called “A Reel Future”, donate and volunteer with us. There are kids with special needs, kids in single parent homes, kids on the wrong path that need a positive diversion and kids looking for anything fun to do. It’s not hard to find an organization that you can be a part of for a day, week or all year long. I promise you this; you will get way more out of it than you give it. I have taken over 2,000 kids fishing so far and I am not stopping anytime soon, come join the “Reel Life” with me. www.areelfuture.com

Misty Wells hosts the television and radio show “Let’s take it Outside”, she is an outdoor and travel writer, tournament director and offers adventure fishing and hunting trips. She is the founder of “A Reel Future” a non-profit organization devoted to sharing knowledge and passion of fishing and the great outdoors to foster kids statewide.

For show info or be a guest go to www.mistywells.com