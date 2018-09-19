RT Marine presents the ADDA-TOP UNIVERSAL with patented GAMMA technology that exhibits the industry’s best engineering, craftsmanship, quality of material, design and look. This universal top and tower system not only provides shade. It also presents an attractive investment for your center console boat that is built to last.

This is your superior alterative to a canvas top and tower system. The 88”x64” hard top and powder-coated aluminum tower system makes the absolute best addition to any center console boat in the 18’-24’ range.

RT Marine ADDA-TOP UNIVERSAL

The patented technology on RT Marine’s GAMMA top consists of six gas assist channels to increase rigidity. It also hides wire harnesses for lights and speakers. The top is ¼” LG ABS Polymer, with a high gloss UV resistant paint grade finish, available in five standard colors. Also included is the matching e-box and custom hatch door.

The patent-pending universal groove, seen throughout the entire tower system, allows for a variety of mounting locations to different consoles ranging from 28”-42” in width. Each kit comes with two 2″x 4″ and two 3″ x 5″ brackets for easy installation.

Plenty of accessories are also available, including rod holders, extra LED lights, etc. See the RT Marine website for more information and a complete list of dealers

www.rtmarine.net

Instagram: @RTMARINE_LED