Rules and Regulations At The Exuma Cays Land & Sea Park

Operations of the Exuma Cays Land & Sea Park have changed over its more than half-century of existence. While no fishing, conching or shelling are allowed, it offers exceptional diving and recreational opportunities.

Each year, thousands of vessels visit and overnight in the park. The Bahamas National Trust’s mooring system with fees reduces impact on the seabed. All vessels must abide by the park’s rules and regulations at all times.

Bahamas National Trust By-Laws

• Land and Sea Parks are marine replenishment areas and nurseries for the Bahamas therefore the hunting, trapping, netting, capture, or removal of any fish, turtle, crawfish, conch, whelk, or any marine and/or fisheries resource is prohibited.

• The destruction, injury or removal of any plant life, sand, coral sea fan or gorgonians is prohibited.

• The molestation, injury or destruction of any land animal, bird or eggs of any animal or bird is prohibited.

• Permits may be granted by BNT for the capture or removal of designated land or sea animals or plants required for valid scientific research.

• Dumping of waste oil or rubbish in land or sea is prohibited.

• No person shall injure, deface or remove any building, structure, signs, ruins or other artifacts.

• The posting of any sign, placard, advertisement or notice is prohibited, as is the erection of any building, shed, tent or other structure.

• No person shall display, use, fire or discharge any explosives, firearm or harpoon gun.

• Offences carry a penalty not to exceed $500 and confiscation of any boat, vessel or aircraft and of all equipment, stores, provisions or other effects used in committing the offence.

Exuma Cays Land and Sea Park Rules & Regulations

• Trash disposal is not available within Exuma Park—take out everything you bring in.

• Anchoring is not permitted in the mooring fields, on reefs or other designated areas.

• Stay on marked trails—use Exuma Park Trail Guidelines.

• All vessels must operate at idle speed in all mooring field and anchorages.

• Jet skies are required to stay at least 300 yards off any moored or anchored vessel

• The North tidal creek on Shroud Cay is an idle zone. Motorized vessels are prohibited from other tidal creeks in Shroud Cay.

• Pets must be on a leash and are restricted to beaches.

• Camping requires a permit.

• Open fires and fireworks are not permitted.

For additional rules, visit https://bnt.bs/exuma-cays-land-sea-park/.