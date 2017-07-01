Rules of the Road for Boaters

by Dave Sully

A very popular spot for boats to congregate is the shallow water south of the Ft. Myers pier. Craft of all sizes and shapes, from large cruisers to fast boats, to party barges, to center consoles, and other configurations, anchor along the shoreline where the occupants relax, visit, swim, and people watch, while enjoying themselves on the water. In addition, there is plenty of activity generated by the para sail boats and the omnipresent PWCs, which folks can rent from several companies on the beach. All things being equal, everyone has a good time. The Lee County Sheriff’s Marine Unit usually has a presence in the area to monitor activity to make sure that things go smoothly in a very busy place. However, whenever there is a concentration of people, there is the potential for problems. There are things to remember when operating in close quarters. Long anchor lines make navigating through the area a challenge, especially for larger craft. Avoiding people wading around anchored boats, who may not be aware of the potential hazard, is another concern. PWCs weaving through the anchored fleet can also pose a threat to safety. Of particular concern during busy periods is the over-loading of boats at anchor by fun-seekers. There have been instances where boats have actually flipped over when crammed with people, creating an obvious threat to life and limb.

All of the above can become even more dangerous when the activity is compounded by the use of alcoholic beverages, often to excess and, unfortunately, by minors, which is, of course, illegal. Underage drinking is particularly dangerous, with a number of cases involving unconscious teens occurring every year. These instances are potentially more dangerous because accessing the victims on the water can be difficult and time-consuming. The Marine Unit is especially mindful of the danger of underage drinking and adroitly enforces the statutes for the benefit of all.

The area off of Ft. Myers Beach has always been a great place for boaters to have fun. Avoiding excesses and being careful will also make it safe.