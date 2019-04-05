Saturday, April 6- Safe daylight until 3pm, Toho Marine Outdoors will be hosting their Elite One Man Bass Tour on the Kissimmee Chain of Lakes launching out of Camp Mack in Lake Wales in Polk

County 100% payback, 1 place for every 5 entries,$100 entry fee. For more info or to register call Jimmie Murphy at 352-789-5351 or Mark Lundren 540-809-5238 or visit http://tohomarine.com/