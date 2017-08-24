Sailfish Marina’s Big Dog Fat Cat KDW Shootout

Yet another phenomenal year, The Sailfish Marina Big Dog Fat Cat KDW Shootout team under the leadership of Tournament Director Bill Wummer exceeded last year with 229 boats in the hunt. This tournament continues to grow, getting bigger and better every year. The overall winner, Double Play was one of the first to the scales when they opened, not wanting to let any of the girth of the monster 69.5 lb. wahoo fade.

The three charities that benefit from the tournament, A Second Chance Pet Adoption, Riviera Beach Maritime Academy and Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center will see increased donations over last year’s event, thanks to growing angler and sponsor support. There were 10 adoptions over the weekend

The tournament wishes to thank Sailfish Marina and their staff, all the sponsors, committee members and volunteers. You make this event one of the best in the region!

Visit www.bigdogfatcat.org for complete tournament results. Mark your 2018 calendar for next year’s tournament July 13th & 14th as it is sure to be another “best” event of the season.