Sailfishin’ Sunday Funday

caught this 6ft, 145lbs Sailfish in 20 miles offshore Quepos Costa Rica.

I caught this fish a few weeks ago on a gloomy Sunday morning in the midst of green season (rain everyday) off of Quepos, Costa Rica from out of Marina Pez Vela on Tres Ninas Tours 27′ Dusky center console, which made the fight a lot easier having the room to move all around the boat as this fish took me on a wild chase. My Uncle caught a sail as well and we got a little tuna for some dinner, over all a great day fishing and I would recommend Tres Ninas Tours to everyone! You don’t have to be on a big viking or Hatteras to sport fish and catch billfish. Great day and a great fish!