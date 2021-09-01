Salmon in Aluminum Foil

This recipe is very simple, healthy and easy to clean up. Once you have done this, you can do it with any fish and decide what you want to put on it. You can use Sazon, rosemary, dill, Old Bay or whatever you wish. I used Sazon Tropical seasoning. The only ingredients I consistently use are olive oil and lemon. You can change to orange juice or lime juice.

Ingredients:

4 to 6-ounces salmon

3 tablespoons olive oil

Juice of 1 whole lemon

1 teaspoon Sazon Tropical Seasoning.

2 sheets of aluminum foil about a foot long

Directions:

Lay 2 sheets of foil down, one on top of the other.

Place fish on the top piece of foil, add olive oil and lemon.

Put on your favorite seasoning and wrap fish with the top foil to hold juices in.

Wrap second piece of foil to secure everything.

Cook in the oven (not preheated) at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.

If filets are thick, cook 20 minutes in a preheated oven.

Enjoy!