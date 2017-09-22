Saltwater Sisters 32nd annual Lady Angler Fishing Tournament to benefit local breast cancer patients

On October 13th and 14th, the Stuart Sailfish Club will hold its 32nd annual Lady Angler Tournament, Saltwater Sisters, at Pirate’s Cove Resort and Marina.

Proceeds from the event will support breast cancer patients, organizations and research, and benefit Friends in Pink and Winsor Community Angels. Friends in Pink supports breast cancer patients who need assistance with medical expenses and Windsor Community Angels pays for free mammograms for Treasure Coast residents.

“This event is for everyone, not just those who wish to fish,” says tournament chairperson Margaret Dyer. “Saltwater Sisters is a chance for the girls to enjoy a party atmosphere with music, dancing and a team costume contest on Friday night.”

For the fourth year in a row, Margaret Dyer is chairing this tournament that is so close to her heart as a breast cancer survivor.

“A diagnosis of breast cancer, I can tell you, is frightening” she says. “I am so grateful to now consider myself a survivor that it just made sense that I use my passion for fishing with the Saltwater Sister tournament to help other women and men that are being assisted by Friends in Pink and Windsor Community Angels during the most difficult time, diagnosis and treatment.”

No boat? No problem. With many lady anglers last year indicating they would like to fish but don’t necessarily have access to a boat, this year Saltwater Sisters commissioned the Safari 1 to take them fishing. Lady anglers are welcome to form teams (and participate in the costume contest) or fish individually from Safari 1. They will each be provided with rods and reels and bait by Safari 1 but they are welcome to use their own equipment too.

To help raise money for the two charities the tournament is supporting, Saltwater Sisters is raffling off a Street Legal Ready Club Precedent Golf Cart that is tricked out with 14-inch custom wheels, a 6 Double A-arm lift kit, and LED glow underbody lighting. The golf cart is valued at $6500 and tickets will be sold for $20 each or 6 for $100. The drawing will be held on October 14th and winners need not be present to win.

You can follow Saltwater Sisters at www.Facebook.com/SWSfish. For more information, golf cart raffle tickets or to register online, visit SaltwaterSisters.com or call the Stuart Sailfish Club office at (772) 286-9373.

BELOW: Scenes from last year’s Saltwater Sisters Lady Angler Tournament. Photo credit: Stuart Sailfish Club.