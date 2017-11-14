Saltwater Sisters Lady Angler Tournament Highlights

Saltwater Sisters 32nd annual Lady Angler Tournament presented by the Stuart Sailfish Club was held October 13th and 14th at Pirate’s Cove Resort and Marina in Port Salerno. The event featured a fishing team costume contest, live and silent auctions and a Street Legal Ready Golf Cart raffle.
RESULTS
Salifish Release
1st Place: Jennifer Cameron
2nd Place: Lisa Leonard
Dolphin
1st Place: Leighann Brogan, 17.4-pounds
2nd Place: Sheri Mercer, 16.5-pounds
Kingfish
1st Place: Jenna Jones, 7.68-pounds
2nd Place: Beth Hannen, 6.68-pounds
Snapper
1st Place: Sarah McIlhinney, 3.8-pounds
2nd Place: Nikki Lesarra, 2.35-pounds
Other
Safari 1 Heaviest Fish: Sarah McIlhinney, Dolphin 7.3-pounds
Top Angler: Jennifer Cameron, Floridian, 71.08 pts.
Top Jr. Angler: Alexis McMath, Dolphin, 6.4-pounds
Polly Whippen Lady Angler Members Trophy: Jennifer Cameron
Golf Cart Raffle Winner: Rick Creech