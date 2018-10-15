Santa Cruz Raptor G2 Kayak

The first thing you will notice about the Raptor G2 kayak is its unique design giving it performance and stability. Santa Cruz offers an abundance of options and custom rigging from seating to steering kits. One of the coolest options is the drive pod adaptor. This adaptor fits toward the front allowing for a peddle drive, Bixpy jet drive or a Watersnake electric motor. The kayak is made from compounded polymers formulated to give the right amount of stiffness, UV resistance and durability. If you like to rig your yak out to the max, the Raptor G2 might be for you.

For more information, check out their website at www.santacruzkayaks.com. Or, contact the folks at Jack’s Kayaks

1764 Missouri Ave. N. Largo, FL. 33770. 727-452-4684