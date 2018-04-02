by Jim Baugh, Jimbaugh.net, Jim Baugh Outdoors TV

Yeah, this is pretty easy but it is a mighty tasty dish. Only tip I have is of course use your fresh caught sea bass filet and clean well. My wife and I LOVE sea bass sashimi! And that is exactly how we dined the night back from our offshore trip.

For dipping sauce use a standard wasabi and soy or light teriyaki sauce. The second sauce I make is an Asian that is a mix of soy, ginger, garlic, and spring onion, Fantastic! My buddy Mike gave me a little fresh yellowfin during the trip so we have tuna and sea bass sashimi. Can’t beat it. Try it!!